Cardiology leader dies unexpectedly

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Daniel Courtade, MD, a cardiologist at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, and Saint Claire Healthcare in Morehead, Ky., died unexpectedly July 27, according to Cincinnati.com. He was 68.

In addition to being a founding physician of Northern Kentucky Heart, Dr. Courtade was also certified by the American Board of Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine, was a fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions and a member of the American College of Cardiology. 

His cause of death was not stated in the obituary.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles