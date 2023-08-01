Cardiology leader dies unexpectedly

Daniel Courtade, MD, a cardiologist at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, and Saint Claire Healthcare in Morehead, Ky., died unexpectedly July 27, according to Cincinnati.com. He was 68.

In addition to being a founding physician of Northern Kentucky Heart, Dr. Courtade was also certified by the American Board of Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine, was a fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions and a member of the American College of Cardiology.

His cause of death was not stated in the obituary.