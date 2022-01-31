Cardiogenic shock definition, stages revised 

A national clinical writing group updated information regarding cardiogenic shock, including a revised definition, in an expert consensus statement published Jan. 31 in the inaugural issue of the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions developed the original shock classification in 2019 to provide a first-of-its-kind universal standardized vocabulary for healthcare professionals. Cardiogenic shock is a condition that is commonly triggered by heart attack or failure that causes the heart to be unable to pump enough blood to vital organs.

"The new updated definition is easier to use, with tables that have eliminated relatively unnecessary variables and highlighted the more commonly present ones in each shock stage, a more useful cardiac arrest modifier, and a 3-axis model that places the shock stages in context of other variables that need to be considered for the patient in front of you," Srihari Naidu, MD, chair of the writing group, said in a news release.

“Further, we have made it much clearer how patients move up and down the stages if they deteriorate or recover, what these changes do to survival, and how support strategies such as mechanical support devices or vasopressors tie into the various stages," he said.