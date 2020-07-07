Black patients more likely to die from common heart procedure than white patients, study finds

Black patients are 28 percent more likely to die after undergoing a common heart procedure to correct narrowing arteries than white patients, a study published in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions found.

Researchers reviewed data from 10 randomized trials to track the outcomes of 22,638 patients who underwent a percutaneous coronary intervention.

While most patients (91 percent) were white, only 19 percent had an adverse cardiac event within five years, compared to 24 percent of Black patients.

People of color who participated in the trials had more chronic health issues than white participants, researchers said.

"After accounting for these differences, Black race was an independent predictor of worse outcomes, whereas Hispanic ethnicity and Asian race were not," they said.

To view the full study, click here.

