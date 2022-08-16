Baptist Health expands cardiac care in Coral Gables

Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute is expanding its cardiac services with a new office at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, Miami's Community News reports.

The office specializes in heart-related needs with an emphasis on sports and medical cardiology. Four cardiovascular physicians affiliated with the institute will oversee the office.

Percy Aitken, MD, medical director of cardiology services at Doctors Hospital, leads the hospital’s existing cardiac care. He's now joined by Eli Friedman, MD, medical director of sports cardiology; Tarak Rambhatla, MD, director of inpatient cardiac services; and Adedapo Iluyomade, MD, preventive cardiologist.

"Each of our cardiologists offers a different specialty and perspective when it comes to providing patients the exceptional care they need to lead a healthy lifestyle," said Jonathan Fialkow, MD, deputy medical director of the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and Baptist Health's chief of cardiology. "Having some of the top cardiologists in South Florida at Doctors Hospital allows our cardiac patients enhanced access to the highest quality of care in the city of Coral Gables."