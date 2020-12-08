Atrium Health to open pediatric heart center

Levine Children's Hospital, part of Atrium Health, will open an outpatient clinic for patients with cardiovascular issues this month, the Charlotte, N.C.-based system said Dec. 7.

The nearly 25,000-square-foot facility will contain 25 patient rooms, a fetal echocardiography lab and a separate space for adults with congenital heart disease. The clinic, known as the HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center, will also offer programs for patients who may benefit from multiple specialties during the same visit, such as oncology, gastroenterology or neurology.

The congenital heart center is on the fifth floor of Atrium Health's Medical Center Plaza building next to Levine Children's Hospital and will open in mid-December.

The clinic is funded in part through a $2.5 million donation from Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen and his wife Kara, reports the Charlotte Business Journal. Their son T.J. was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012, when Mr. Olsen was playing for the Carolina Panthers.



