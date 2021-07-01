American Heart Association names 85th president

Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD, will take the helm as the American Heart Association's 85th president for its 2021-22 fiscal year, effective July 1.

Dr. Lloyd-Jones joined the association in 1997 and has served in a number of leadership roles, most recently as chair of the Committee on Scientific Sessions Program. He also played an integral part in creating the group's definition of ideal cardiovascular health, and the criteria for its "Life's Simple 7" health metrics while serving as chairperson of the Strategic Goals Subcommittee. In 2017, he received the association's physician of the year award.

Outside of the American Heart Association, Dr. Lloyd-Jones is the chair of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

"Along with supporting the overall mission of the American Heart Association to create a world of longer, healthier lives, my goal is to focus on the prevention of cardiovascular risk factors through lifestyle changes such as exercise and diet, to support strong relationships between patients and their healthcare teams to manage chronic conditions, and to continue to encourage those eligible to be vaccinated against the COVID-9 virus and flu," Dr. Lloyd-Jones said. "I will continue to be a strong advocate for cardiovascular prevention and brain health research and be a leading voice for public policy initiatives supporting healthier kids, health equity, smoke-free air, CPR training and systems of care."

The American Heart Association also announced the appointment of Raymond Vara Jr., who will serve as volunteer chairman of the board. He is the CEO of Hawaii Pacific Health in Honolulu. Mr. Vara is a former treasurer of the association.



