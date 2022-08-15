American Heart Association, Cardiovascular Research Foundation form educational alliance

The American Heart Association and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation are forming an alliance to expand educational opportunities in cardiovascular disease and interventional therapies.

The new alliance will produce joint education programs to be presented at the organizations' annual scientific meetings this fall, according to an Aug. 15 AHA news release.

The AHA will present best practice sessions at its transcatheter cardiovascular therapeutics symposium in September focused on clinical guidelines and vascular care. In November, the AHA's scientific sessions will feature joint presentations by CRF, including sessions on health technology and late-breaking clinical science.

"This collaboration will foster innovative research and education by bringing together world-renowned experts in the field to identify and advance the most promising science in cardiology and interventional cardiology," CRF President and CEO Juan F. Granada, MD, said. "The future of our profession and the health of our patients will be brighter because of this collective effort."