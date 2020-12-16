American College of Cardiology to unveil women's leadership institute next year

The American College of Cardiology will launch a women's leadership institute in 2021 to support midcareer female physicians, the organization said Dec. 16.

The Sandra J. Lewis Cardiovascular Women's Leadership Institute will offer programs and resources to help female cardiologists expand their leadership skills and identify new leadership opportunities.

"For many women 15 to 20 years into their career, changes in responsibilities serve as an opportunity to reassess, reimagine and reinvent their professional lives," Sandra J. Lewis, MD, a cardiologist in Portland, Ore., whose donation of an undisclosed amount is funding the institute, said in a news release. "While this stage may serve as a professional renaissance for many, it is also a stage that further benefits from unique guidance and targeted leadership development in a successful transition forward."

The institute's goal is to create a more diverse group of leaders within the field of cardiology and the American College of Cardiology.



