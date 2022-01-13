American College of Cardiology summit goes virtual amid COVID-19 surge 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

The American College of Cardiology switched to an all-virtual platform for the annual Cardiovascular Summit set to take place Feb. 16-19, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases. 

The summit will focus on management and leadership strategies while exploring ways to align strong leadership with effective business strategies to improve cardiovascular care and patient outcomes. Areas of focus for the summit include managing rapid change, transforming cardiovascular care and optimizing the clinician experience.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles