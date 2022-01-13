American College of Cardiology summit goes virtual amid COVID-19 surge 

Listen
The American College of Cardiology switched to an all-virtual platform for the annual Cardiovascular Summit set to take place Feb. 16-19, citing the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The summit will focus on management and leadership strategies while exploring ways to align strong leadership with effective business strategies to improve cardiovascular care and patient outcomes. Areas of focus for the summit include managing rapid change, transforming cardiovascular care and optimizing the clinician experience.