6 recent heart study findings

Recent cardiology studies have focused on the rise of broken heart syndrome, discrimination in the cardiology field and more.

Here are six cardiology-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept.21, starting with the most recent:

1. Use of a technique called the quantitative flow ratio to precisely identify and measure the severity of artery blockages can lead to improved outcomes after percutaneous coronary intervention, according to a study published Nov. 4 in The Lancet.

2. Insomnia is a potential risk factor for an intracranial aneurysm and aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of stroke, according to a study published Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

3. An Oct. 21 study in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes found that most transcatheter aortic valve replacement programs are found in affluent metropolitan areas.

4. Underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities in the cardiology field are more likely to report experiencing professional discrimination and less likely to negotiate salary than their white counterparts, according to survey findings published Oct. 18 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

5. Cases of broken heart syndrome rose steadily each year from 2006-17, especially among older women, according to research published Oct. 13 in Journal of the American Heart Association.

6. Nearly 40 percent of U.S. adults aged 18-44 without diabetes have insulin resistance and cardiovascular risk factors, according to a recent study led by researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.