5 recent heart study findings

Recent cardiology studies have focused on the link between exposure to toxic metals and clogged arteries, blood pressure readings during the height of the pandemic and more.

Here are five cardiology-related studies published since Dec. 2, starting with the most recent:

1. More Americans are concerned about personally contracting cancer or heart disease than COVID-19, according to Gallup poll findings published Dec. 16.

2. Environmental exposure to low levels of toxic metals, such as cadmium, may raise the risk for developing clogged arteries, a study published Dec. 9 in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology found.

3. Cases of post-COVID-19 vaccine myocarditis, or swelling of the heart muscle, in people under age 21 are rare and usually mild, a study published Dec. 6 in Circulation confirmed.

4. Significant increases in blood pressure readings were observed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in both men and women across the U.S., a study published Dec. 6 in Circulation found.

5. An artificial intelligence algorithm that can identify cardiac dysfunction from a single-lead EKG also can predict long-term survival for patients following cardiac surgery, a new study published Dec. 1 in Mayo Clinical Proceedings found.