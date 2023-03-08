Valleywise Health to open 10-story hospital in October

Valleywise Health's new medical center will open in October, the Phoenix-based health system said March 7.

The 673,000-square-foot, 10-story hospital replaces a nearby facility, according to a news release. Construction began in February 2020 and is 75 percent complete and on budget.

The hospital will include a burn center, a dedicated pediatric wing, family support rooms, and research and teaching spaces.

"It is hard to believe that the vision for a new hospital, and expansion of our system, that started well over a decade ago is finally coming to fruition," Valleywise Health President and CEO Steve Purves said in the release. "So much has changed in healthcare delivery since our current hospital was constructed more than 50-years ago and we are so proud to provide a new home for our physicians, nurses and staff that reflects the exceptional care they provide."