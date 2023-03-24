UPMC's expanded partnership to create academic hospital in Kazakhstan

UPMC signed a new agreement with Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan to grow its medical residency program and form an academic medical center, the health system said March 23.

The extended partnership would also provide in-person mentorship programs in Pittsburgh, according to a news release. UPMC previously worked with Nazarbayev University and its affilated University Medical Center in Astana, Kazakhstan.

UPMC will assist with the admissions process for six subspecialty residency programs and two fellowship programs. Three new subspecialty programs will also be created: one in ophthalmology and two in women’s health.

UPMC's first partnership in Kazakhstan was signed in 2012.