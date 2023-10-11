University Hospitals nears 60% of $2B fundraising goal

Laura Dyrda -

Cleveland-based University Hospitals announced progress toward a $2 billion fundraising effort to invest in several areas, including pediatric and cancer care, innovation, and facility improvement.

The campaign, titled "Because of You: The Campaign for University Hospitals," reached $1.18 billion by the end of September, hitting nearly 60% of its goal.

"Our mission was born out of a deep and abiding commitment to serve. UH is here because of you - the people, families and neighbors that make up this community," said Cliff Megerian, MD, University Hospitals CEO, in a news release. "Through this campaign, we will strengthen and invest in our programs and our people; revolutionize healthcare and the world of medicine; and partner with our communities to build healthier tomorrows."

Dee Haslam and Shelly Adelman are co-chairing the campaign, which will specifically invest in:

1. UH Rainbow Babies & Children's to better serve kids and families;
2. UH Seidman Cancer Center to advance personalized care;
3. UH bench to bedside research and innovation, and accelerate medicine discoveries through the Harrington Discovery Institute;
4. Serve the community with increased access to care;
5. UH spaces and facility improvements, including UH Cleveland Medical Center and UH Ahuja Medical Center.

"Philanthropy is one of the purest demonstrations of trust in a nonprofit mission and, at UH, we see that the challenges of recent years have only strengthened faith and support of the health of patients across our region," said Ms. Haslam.

