UnityPoint hospital completes $14M surgical center renovation

UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, completed its $14 million renovation of its surgical specialty unit, Iowa's News Now reported March 21.

The new space combined two medical and surgical units into one, the report said. It is the first renovation of its kind in more than 50 years.

The renovated space includes 46 private impatient rooms, a six-room post-surgical recovery area, two nursing stations, visitor lounges and a family conference room.

The project began in 2021, and the final phase for the hospital's overall modernization project is expected to be complete by summer, according to the report.