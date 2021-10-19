UNC Health hospital opens Nov. 1 after COVID delays

UNC Rex Holly Springs (N.C.) Hospital has rescheduled its opening for Nov. 1 now that the number of COVID-19 cases has declined in the area, The News & Observer reported Oct. 19.

The hospital was originally supposed to open in September, but its opening was postponed because additional staff members were assigned to the main campus in Raleigh, N.C., which was experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The number peaked in late August with 67 cases. On Oct. 18, the number of cases declined to 34.

Now that there are fewer cases, staff members at the Raleigh location can go to work at the Holly Springs hospital, which will have 300 employees. Forty percent of them are from the Raleigh campus.

Eventually the hospital will have more than 400 employees and will have 50 inpatient beds, a 24-bed ED, operating rooms and a maternity center with seven labor and delivery rooms and an operating suite for cesarean sections.