TriStar Health plans to build new $250M hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based TriStar Health, part of HCA Healthcare, plans to build a $250 million full-service hospital in Spring Hill, Tenn., local news outlets reported April 15.

TriStar Health is planning to submit a certificate of need application with the state's health facilities commission to build an acute care hospital in Spring Hill, currently the largest city in Tennessee without a hospital. If approved, the facility would be built on the same site as TriStar Health's existing emergency department in Spring Hill.

News of the plan comes as the community's population continues to grow to an expected 64,000 residents in the next five years. Plans for the 68-bed hospital include an ICU, labor and delivery unit, neonatal ICU, four operating rooms, cardiac catheterization and imaging services.

Local officials anticipate the hospital would bring more than 3,000 new jobs to Spring Hill.

"We are proud to have served thousands of patients in Spring Hill and surrounding communities over the past 10 years with convenient emergency care," said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division, according to local news outlets. "As Spring Hill's population continues to grow, it is time for the community to have access to essential healthcare services at a full-service hospital closer to where they live, work and play."

TriStar Health includes 11 hospitals, as well as a network of surgery centers, urgent care centers, freestanding EDs and physician practices across Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. It is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division.