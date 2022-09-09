St. John's Health to construct apartment building for hospital employees

Jackson, Wyo.-based St. John's Health received unanimous approval by the Jackson City Council to construct a three-story, 15-unit apartment complex for hospital workers, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Sept. 9.

Five of the apartments will be studio units and 10 will be two-bedroom units. Three of the apartments will be deed restricted for Teton County workers only, in the event that the building ever changes ownership.

The building will have an extra 8,169 square feet than what is normally allowed in a high density neighborhood zone due to the deed restrictions that keep the property accessible to local workers.

The project's developer must pay a mitigation fee that will also generate $39,715 for affordable housing.