Novant to invest $222M to expand Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health plans to invest $222 million to build a critical care tower on its Forsyth Medical Center campus in Winston-Salem, N.C., the health system said Feb. 25.

The tower, slated to open in 2024, will house 60 critical care beds, 36 intermediate beds, an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services.



The tower will be on the site of the medical center's rehabilitation center, which will be torn down.



The new tower is part of Novant's $400 million capital commitment to the Forsyth campus.

"In 2019, we made an initial investment of more than $180 million in Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center," Chad Setliff, president of Novant Health's greater Winston-Salem market, said in a news release. "Our goal, then and now, is to invest in our community and to provide world-class care in Winston-Salem. In spite of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we're fulfilling our commitment with an additional investment of $222 million."

Novant Health is headquartered in Winston-Salem.

