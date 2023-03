Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic paid a $20 million permit to Auld & White Constructors to build a new medical support building at its San Pablo Road campus in Jacksonville, Fla., the Jacksonville Business Journal reported March 6.

The support building will be 41,000 square feet and two stories. A $1 million permit for the construction of the foundation was approved Feb. 1.

The news comes after the hospital announced plans last year to invest $432 million at the San Pablo Road campus.