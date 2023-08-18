JPS hospital bond program likely to go over $1.5B budget

Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network, a 582-bed system, is likely to go over a $1.5 billion budget for new capital projects, according to an Aug. 18 Fort Worth Star-Telegram report.

Such projects include a new emergency center and hospital, and the increase is largely due to inflationary pressures, according to the report.

In 2018, local voters approved $800 million in bonds to finance such projects. JPS leaders then expected the plans to cost about $1.2 billion.

Sharon Clark, chief financial officer, said a big question mark over the project's overall price tag is the new hospital, set to open in 2030.

"We haven’t really priced out any of the tower," she said in the report, referring to the main hospital's two patient towers. "We're just designing it and I think there is a risk that it might go over the 1.5 billion."