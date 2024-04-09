Inspira New Jersey hospital gets approval for expansion project

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has received preliminary approval for an expansion project at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill from the Harrison Township (N.J.) Joint Land Use Board.

The expansion project would include the development of an additional wing and expansions to the current center, Warren Moore, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Inspira Health, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"The Expansion Project expands capacity for greater access to specialized, advanced and complex care and we look forward with full cooperation to moving through this comprehensive process," Mr. Moore said.

Inspira Health is a nonprofit healthcare organization that comprises three hospitals, eight multispecialty health centers, and two comprehensive cancer centers.







