HonorHealth breaks ground on $170M expansion project

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth broke ground on a $170 million expansion project at its Deer Valley Medical Center in northern Phoenix, the six-hospital system said April 11.

The project will include additional patient beds and operating rooms as well as the expansion of support departments. Construction is due to begin this summer, and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

After the erection of a new support services building and the expansion of the facility's operating department, a third phase will see the construction of a 166,000-square-foot location to include new patient beds.

HonorHealth, which had its credit rating affirmed at "A+" at the end of 2022, has an approximate 33 percent market share in the fast-growing Maricopa County region where it competes with the likes of Phoenix-based Banner Health and Chicago-based CommonSpirit. HonorHealth employs more than 14,000 people.