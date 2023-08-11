CVS donates $1.7M to Mass General Brigham

The CVS Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CVS Health, donated $1.66 million to Boston-based Massachusetts General Brigham to improve Black maternal health outcomes.

The funding will expand programs that deliver maternal care via a van and also increase doula care. CVS Health also donated to March of Dimes and the American Heart Association, according to an Aug. 10 CVS Health news release.

The primary portion of funding will support Massachusetts General Brigham's expanded maternal health programs for three years.

"To promote maternal health equity, we need to offer perinatal and postpartum services in a manner that is most accessible during and immediately after birth," Elsie Taveras, MD, chief community health and health equity officer for Mass General Brigham, said in the release. "These resources can set families up for a lifetime of physical and mental wellbeing and are vital to ensuring health equity in underserved populations."