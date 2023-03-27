Connecticut Children's to spend $47M on parking garage

Hartford-based Connecticut Children's plans to spend $47 million on a 900-space parking garage, the Hartford Courant reported March 27.

The proposed garage would accompany a $280 million tower construction project. Initially, the garage was projected to cost $28 million, but design changes and the higher cost of materials pushed the costs of the project higher.

Some community members are raising concerns about the proposed garage.

"To further that, i.e., just build a pure parking garage that will further wall off their community from ours does nothing, in my mind, to benefit the neighborhood nor does it help them become a more integral part of our neighborhood and community," Aaron Gill, community resident and activist told the Courant.

The hospital said it has worked with community organizations to reduce the height of the structure and add more storefront space.