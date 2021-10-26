Children's Health to nearly triple bed count at 1 campus

To keep up with its growing population, Dallas-based Children's Health on Oct. 26 broke ground on its 300,000-square-foot tower at its Plano, Texas, campus, which will increase the total number of beds from 72 to 212.

The expansion will nearly double the size of the hospital facility, according to a press release emailed to Becker's.

The tower will be used for specialty care programs like cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and neurology.

"Despite an extensive network of providers that work to serve the needs of the community, Children's Health has seen the average number of patient families increase year-over-year, with many families traveling to the Dallas campus to receive specialty care not currently available in Plano," the press release said. "This expansion will offer the families of Plano, and its surrounding communities, the opportunity to receive world-class, critical and tertiary care closer to home."

Construction is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2024.