2 state grants push Johns Hopkins' $516M hospital project forward

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital received $11 million in state grants as it works on a $516 million renovation and addition project on its former Children's Center site, which is slated for completion in June 2026, the Baltimore Business Journal reported May 18.

Construction on the 440,770-square-foot project began in 2021, according to the report. The project will create 200,000 square feet of lab space with a new facade, conference rooms and other spaces. The Children's Center moved in 2012 and the building has mostly sat vacant.

The budget for the project has increased from $400 million when it was presented to city officials in November 2019 to $515.9 million, according to the report. The project was originally planned to be completed in spring 2023. Both the increased cost and timeline have been attributed to supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.