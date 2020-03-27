WHO director, Amazon CEO talk using tech to flatten COVID-19 curve

The World Health Organization director general and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos discussed how the two could work to control the spread of COVID-19 during a recent video conference, Yahoo Finance reports.

Mr. Bezos and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed on March 26 using Amazon Web Services’ cloud computing and artificial intelligence as well as various possibilities for the distribution of COVID-19 test kits.

AWS is providing services to the WHO and its Epidemic Intelligence for Open Sources, an initiative to track trends in epidemiology through AI analysis. AWS also has pledged $20 million in support of the development of new tools that can detect and diagnose COVID-19.

In a Twitter post, Dr. Ghebreyesus hinted at working with Amazon on data analytics and the distribution of more protective equipment and COVID-19 tests.

