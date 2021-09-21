Ex-Google Health, Uber execs join AI nursing platform: 3 details

Digital nurse staffing platform IntelyCare welcomed Aashima Gupta, a former healthcare executive at Google Cloud, and Janelle Sallenave, a former Uber executive, to its board of directors, the company said Sept. 21.

Three details:

1. Before joining IntelyCare, Ms. Gupta served as global director of healthcare solutions at Google Cloud. She also led Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's digital health incubations before starting at Google.

2. Ms. Sallenave most recently served as the head of Uber Eats for the U.S. and Canada. She is now senior vice president of operations and member services at financial tech company Chime.

3. IntelyCare is a machine learning-powered app that matches nurses with open assignments at its post-acute partners. The app lets nurses choose when, where and how often they work.