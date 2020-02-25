AMA, Google & 50 more health IT leaders unveil standard for AI in healthcare

A working group of 52 healthcare and tech organizations convened by the Consumer Technology Association released on Feb. 25 a common framework for the development and use of artificial intelligence technology in healthcare.

The set of 11 definitions and characteristics is the first standard regarding the use of AI in healthcare to be accredited by the American National Standards Institute, according to the CTA. The goal of the standard is to eliminate confusion and inconsistency in how various healthcare organizations implement AI.

The standard outlines clear definitions for widely used and debated terms such as assistive intelligence, de-identified data, remote patient monitoring and patient decision support system.

"So far, common terminology has defined the intent of use — and that's one of the most significant challenges in developing standard application of AI," Rene Quashie, vice president of policy and regulatory affairs in CTA's digital health group, said in a statement. "As health systems and providers use AI tools such as machine learning to diagnose, treat and manage disease, there's an urgent need to understand and agree on AI concepts for consistent use. This standard does exactly that."

The working group, initially brought together by the CTA in April 2019, comprises industry giants such as the American Medical Association, Google, IBM, Doctor on Demand, AdvaMed and more.

