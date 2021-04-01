9 recent studies that show the potential of AI in healthcare

Artificial intelligence's role in healthcare is growing and has the potential to mitigate common difficulties in the industry.

The following artificial intelligence articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review this week:

Cleveland Clinic, IBM launch healthcare AI discovery center: 4 details

AI can use wireless signals to reduce errors in self-administered medication

Sharecare develops machine learning model to predict allergy flare-ups



