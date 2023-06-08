Mount Sinai opens $140M behavioral health center

Putting a number of mental health services under one roof, such as primary care and substance use treatment, as well as inpatient facilities, is the guiding model of a new New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System behavioral center in lower Manhattan.

The $140 million renovated building is believed to be the largest private investment in mental healthcare in the state's history, Mount Sinai said in a June 8 statement.

"This center brings our existing behavioral health offerings downtown together and expands our services, ensuring our patients have the high-quality care they deserve, directly in the communities where they live and work," said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, CEO of Mount Sinai Health System.

The new center will add to more than $1 billion of investment the system has put into its downtown health network, including 20 outpatient and ambulatory care facilities, Mount Sinai said.

"This new facility will address some of the critical gaps in behavioral health services that New Yorkers downtown currently face, giving them access to the care they need when and where they need it," said Grant Mitchell, MD, chair of psychiatry at Mount Sinai Beth Israel.