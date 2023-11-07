The Leapfrog grades of hospitals hit with immediate jeopardy warnings

Fifteen hospitals in the U.S. have faced a possible loss of Medicare or Medicaid funding from CMS in the last year as a result of an immediate jeopardy citation. However, the hospitals facing these situations are not always graded poorly in other methodologies.

Despite the cases of immediate jeopardy and risk of federal funding loss, not one hospital hit with these citations were given F's from The Leapfrog Group's 2023 fall hospital rankings released Nov. 6.

In fact, 8 of the 15 hospitals at risk for losing funding in the last year received grades ranging from A to C including:

Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Calif., received an A.

St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., received an A.

John Muir Health's Walnut Creek (Calif.) Medical Center received a B.

Loretto Hospital in Chicago, received a B.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C., received a B.

University of North Carolina Medical Center in Chapel Hill received a B.

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center received a C.

California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles, received a C.

There were 4,920 facilities that declined to respond to the Leapfrog Group's request for patient safety and quality data. Some are listed below; others did not have data nor was it explicitly noted the hospital did not respond.

Among the facilities at risk of losing CMS funding that were recently reported on by Becker's, the following two did not receive fall safety grades from the Leapfrog Group:

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia declined to provide data.

The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City declined to provide data.

Data was not available for: