Leapfrog debuts new hospital recognition program

The Leapfrog Group, known for its annual hospital grade rankings, has announced the launch of a new hospital recognition program specifically for facilities and systems that exhibit a commitment to the care and safety of inpatients with diabetes.

The program is said to be the first in the nation to recognize hospitals for such a purpose. Its launch was a dual effort from the Leapfrog Group and the American Diabetes Association with the purpose of raising awareness about the condition's specific type of care needs.

"This is an important recognition because people with diabetes have increased risks, including amputation, and may need specific care," an Aug. 9 news release reads.

Hospitals and health systems that participated in the Leapfrog Group's 2023 rankings are eligible to apply for this new recognition program. Applications will become available later this fall, the website states.

"This program will be a game-changer for families, which is why it is so important to our constituency of employers and purchasers of health care benefits who recognize the special vulnerability of hospitalized people living with diabetes," Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, said in a statement. "They will help employers alert employees and their families who receive this recognition."

The niche recognition program's launch is one of several more planned in the future, according to Leapfrog. Plans for other disease/condition-specific hospital recognition programs are reportedly in the works.