Independent nonprofit offers $195M for research

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, an independent, nonprofit authorized by Congress in 2010, is offering $195 million in new funding opportunities for research.

About $150 million has been earmarked for clinical trials examining patient-centered outcomes in real world settings. The proposed studies should focus on comparing the relative effectiveness of available resources and interventions to treat a range of health conditions.

The institute is also offering a $25 million grant to support research on the treatment of rare diseases using the National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network, as well as a $20 million grant to fund studies comparing older and newer medications as second-line treatments for Type 2 diabetes among people with moderate cardiovascular risk.

More articles on clinical leadership and infection control:

North Carolina university to offer master's degree in patient safety

Judge changes mind, orders release of Seattle Children's mold records

Patient charged in stabbing of 3 nurses with scissors at New York hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.