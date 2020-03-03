Independent nonprofit offers $195M for research
The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, an independent, nonprofit authorized by Congress in 2010, is offering $195 million in new funding opportunities for research.
About $150 million has been earmarked for clinical trials examining patient-centered outcomes in real world settings. The proposed studies should focus on comparing the relative effectiveness of available resources and interventions to treat a range of health conditions.
The institute is also offering a $25 million grant to support research on the treatment of rare diseases using the National Patient-Centered Clinical Research Network, as well as a $20 million grant to fund studies comparing older and newer medications as second-line treatments for Type 2 diabetes among people with moderate cardiovascular risk.
