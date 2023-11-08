CMS to feature new designation on care compare site

CMS' Care Compare tool can now be used to find a hospital or health system with a "birthing-friendly" designation.

The birthing-friendly designation, which CMS began displaying Nov. 8, is part of the Biden administration's larger strategy to address maternal mortality and morbidity across the U.S., according to a news release. It identifies hospitals and health systems that participate in a state or national perinatal quality improvement program.

"As maternal health inequities persist across the nation, the designation offers a tangible marker of the evidence-based practices that hospitals and health systems can pursue to close these gaps and ultimately provide the kind of care all parents deserve," Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, CMS administrator, said in the release.

