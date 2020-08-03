Hospital M&A update: 28 recent deals

Twenty-eight transactions involving hospitals and health systems announced, finalized or advanced since July 1:

1. Marshfield Clinic acquires, renames 2 hospitals from Ascension

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System completed its acquisition of two hospitals from Ascension Wisconsin.

2. Providence St. Joseph Health affiliate in talks to buy 80-bed California hospital

The district overseeing Petaluma (Calif.) Valley Hospital has proposed selling the 80-bed facility to an affiliate of Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health. The proposal comes after several failed attempts to find a hospital operator to lease it.

3. California conditionally approves sale of 2 hospitals to AHMC Healthcare

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra conditionally approved the sale of two California hospitals to for-profit hospital operator AHMC Healthcare on July 27.

4. Carilion Clinic completes purchase of Virginia hospital, renames it

Carilion Clinic has completed its purchase of Lexington, Va.-based Stonewall Jackson Hospital, the Roanoke, Va.-based organization said July 24.

5. Mayo Clinic buys out partner, takes control of 6-story London facility

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has become the sole owner of a six-story healthcare clinic in London.

6. Michigan hospital mulls joining health system amid financial hardship

War Memorial Hospital, an independent hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is considering joining a health system after facing some financial challenges. It is deciding between two healthcare organizations, but left them both unnamed.

7. Methodist Healthcare to acquire 5 freestanding EDs in Texas

San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare plans to buy five freestanding emergency departments in Texas.

8. 2 New York hospitals explore integration

Two hospitals in Yonkers, N.Y., St. John's Riverside Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center, are in talks to explore an integration or shared services agreement. The two organizations, which say it's too early to determine if the talks will turn into a merger, said the goal of the potential integration is to improve healthcare in Yonkers and find ways to support each other financially.

9. California conditionally approves sale of nonprofit hospital to Prime Healthcare

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has conditionally approved the sale of a nonprofit, safety-net hospital in Lynwood, Calif., to for-profit hospital operator Prime Healthcare. However, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings is making a last-minute attempt to block Prime Healthcare Services from buying a 384-bed bankrupt hospital in Lynwood, Calif.

10. WVU Health eyes takeover of troubled 223-bed West Virginia hospital

WVU Health System will likely take over operations at the financially strapped Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital after the 223-bed hospital finalizes a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. Although Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System took over management of Wheeling Hospital last year, its day-to-day operations are still overseen by the hospital's board of directors, and it is still owned by the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. But WVU Health said it is "ready, willing and able" to fully take over the hospital after the pending settlement is reached.

11. 619-bed California hospital to join Cedars-Sinai

Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., has entered into a definitive agreement to join Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System, roughly four months after the organizations signed a letter of intent to explore an affiliation.

12. 12-hospital CHI Franciscan-Virginia Mason system would be part of CommonSpirit under new deal

Washington health systems CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason agreed to explore a combination through a joint operating company that would be part of CommonSpirit Health, the organizations said July 16.

13. Ascension Via Christi to take over operations of closed hospital ED

Wichita, Kan.-based Ascension Via Christi will assume operations of a hospital emergency department that closed abruptly this year.

14. St. Louis hospital secures $18.5M bid

A hospital operator has agreed to pay $18.5 million to acquire St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, one of the facilities owned by Americore Holdings when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

15. SSM Health to sell Missouri hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health plans to sell its hospital in Mexico, Mo., to Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health.

16. Banner Health inks $200M deal to acquire Wyoming hospital

Wyoming Medical Center in Casper would join Phoenix-based Banner Health under a proposed deal announced July 14 worth more than $200 million.

17. Novant Health wins bid for New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health was selected as the new partner for New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

18. McLaren's acquisition of Ohio hospital OK'd by state

McLaren Health Care, a 14 hospital system in Grand Blanc, Mich., received approval from the Ohio Attorney General's Office to acquire St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.

19. CHS' sale of 480-bed Florida hospital moves forward

Orlando (Fla.) Health's proposed takeover of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) Hospital from Community Health Systems has received approval from the St. Petersburg City Council.

20. NorthShore to acquire Northwest Community Healthcare

Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has entered into an agreement to acquire Northwest Community Healthcare, a single-hospital system based in Arlington Heights, Ill.

21. Former board member takes controlling stake of Rennova Health

An investor and former member of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Rennova Health's board now owns a controlling stake of the hospital operator, according to a July 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

22. 2 New York hospitals join forces, complete affiliation deal

Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital officially joined Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System as an affiliate, the two organizations announced.

23. St. Luke's acquires 12th Pennsylvania hospital

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network has acquired Easton (Pa.) Hospital from Steward Health Care, a for-profit system based in Dallas.

24. WVU Health System adds 12th hospital

New Martinsville, W.V.-based Wetzel County Hospital officially joined the Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System on July 1.

25. Saint Luke's takes over hospital from HCA

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System assumed management of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., on July 1.

26. CHS sells hospital, exits Louisiana

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has completed the sale of Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston to Allegiance Health Management.

27. Advocate Aurora sells 2 hospitals for $190M

Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health has completed its $190 million acquisition of two hospitals from Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.

28. CHS sells hospital to Orlando Health

Orlando (Fla.) Health on July 1 completed its acquisition of St. Cloud (Fla.) Regional Medical Center from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

More articles on healthcare transactions:

Trinity Health tried to sell struggling Chicago hospital for 18 months, papers show

Prospect Medical Holdings tries to block sale of 384-bed bankrupt California hospital

6 hospital deals canceled, delayed



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.