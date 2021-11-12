27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Nov. 5:

Evaline Alessandrini, MD, was appointed COO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Hilary Babcock, MD, was appointed vice president and chief quality officer for BJC HealthCare's Center for Clinical Excellence in St. Louis.

Denise Basow, MD, will join Jefferson, La.-based Ochsner Health System as senior vice president and chief digital officer.

Diane Blake, CEO of Leavenworth, Wash.-based Cascade Medical Center, was selected to serve as Washington State Hospital Association's board chair.

Peter Bonis, MD, was appointed CMO of the health division at Philadelphia-based Wolters Kluwer Health.

Gena Bravo was named interim president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Edmundo Castaneda is stepping down from his position as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Raj Chand, MD, was named president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Va.

John Cunningham announced he will retire as executive vice president of Gallipolis, Ohio-based Holzer Health System.

Joe D'Angina, CFO of CommonSpirit Health's North State California market, will step down.

Gregory Eberhart, MD, will serve as interim president and CEO at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Calif.

Brian Evans, MD, was named president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital.

David Gibbons, RN, was named senior vice president of UPMC's health services division and market president for the health system's northern tier and North Central Pennsylvania regions.

Rob Gunsalus joined Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare health system as president of Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center Foundation.

Bruce Hall, MD, PhD, was named CMO of BJC HealthCare's Center for Clinical Excellence in St. Louis.

John Hawkins was named president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association in Austin.

John Innocenti has been named senior vice president of UPMC's health services division and president of UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Tami Minnier was named senior vice president of UPMC's health services division and chief quality and operational excellence officer for the health system.

Mike Murrill was appointed president and CEO of Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

Aimee Quirk has been named CEO of Ochsner Ventures, part of Ochsner Health System.

Sandy Rader, DNP, was named president of UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Gregory Samios was named president and CEO of clinical effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health.

Sherri Sandel, DO, was appointed medical director of Northwell Health's Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

Bridget Shaffer was named CEO of Milwaukee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Ted Shaw will retire as CEO of the Texas Hospital Association.

Karen Steely was named COO of Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

John Whiteside has been named CEO of Riverton, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care.