LifePoint hospital in Wyoming taps new CEO

John Whiteside has been named CEO of Riverton, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. He will assume his new position on Dec. 6.

Mr. Whiteside is currently the CEO of another LifePoint facility, Los Alamos (N.M.) Medical Center, a Nov. 10 news release said.

He previously served as COO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, La. and assistant administrator at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla.

Mr. Whiteside spent 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.