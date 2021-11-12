Wolters Kluwer Health announces 2 leadership changes

Philadelphia-based Wolters Kluwer Health, a technology solutions company, has appointed Gregory Samios president and CEO of clinical effectiveness and Peter Bonis, MD, CMO of the health division, a Nov. 11 news release said.

They will assume their roles on Dec. 1.

Mr. Samios will replace Denise Basow, MD, who is leaving Wolters Kluwer after 25 years. He joined the health system in 2014 as president and CEO of the Wolters Kluwer legal and regulatory U.S. business and currently serves as CEO of health learning, research and practice within the health division.

Dr. Bonis has served as CMO of the health system's clinical effectiveness business since 2015. In his new role, he will oversee all of the health division's industry partnerships, research and development initiatives, the news release said.

Dr. Bonis joined Wolters Kluwer in 2008 when the health system acquired UpToDate, a software company he had worked for since 1998. The software is used globally as a medical resource tool for physicians, according to the news release.