Ochsner Health makes 2 leadership changes

Denise Basow, MD, will join Ochsner Health System as senior vice president and chief digital officer, and Aimee Quirk has been named CEO of Ochsner Ventures. They will assume their roles Jan. 3, according to Ochner's most recent financial filing for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

Dr. Basow's transition will follow a 25-year career with Philadelphia-based Wolters Kluwer Health, where she serves as CEO of clinical effectiveness. The business line includes UpToDate, a software company that has become a globally recognized medical resource for physicians.

Dr. Basow made Becker's list of "102 Women in Health IT To Know" in 2019.

Aimee Quirk joined Jefferson, La.-based Ochsner in 2015 with more than 15 years of experience in law, economic development and public affairs, according to the filing. She is the CEO of innovationOchsner, the organization's healthcare technology company that she helped launch.

Before joining Ochsner, Ms. Quirk was the senior adviser for economic development in the office of New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

She made Becker's list of "70 Women Leaders in Health IT To Know" in 2020.