24 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been reported since Dec. 3:

Jen Alderfer was named president of SCL Health's Montana region and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Mont.

Jessica Alsop's title at W.Va.-based WVU Medicine changed from vice president and general counsel to chief legal officer for the health system.

Eleze Armstrong was appointed CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

Jonathan Billings was promoted to COO at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt.

Jim Brannon was named chief human resources officer for Northwestern Medical Center.

Jason Carter was named senior vice president and COO for University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md.

Karen Cook was appointed to the board of directors at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Md.

Anne Donovan was appointed vice president and general manager for Waltham, Mass.-based Wolters Kluwer's health language business.

Ben Fordham, executive vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary for Community Health Systems, will retire.

Michael Grace, who currently serves as chief administrative officer for W.Va.-based WVU Medicine, will take on the additional role of president of Morgantown-based J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in January.

Greg Hall, MD, was named the first medical director of the Cutler Center for Men at Cleveland-based University Hospitals.

Doug Harrison was named president and CEO of Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital.

W. Drew Hawkins was appointed to the board of directors at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Tyler Hedden resigned from his CEO role at Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital to serve as COO for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth's Oregon region.

David Hess, MD, president and CEO of Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, will now focus solely on the Uniontown facility.

G. Thomas Holland, MD, was appointed CMO of Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C.

Timothy Kasprzak, MD, has been appointed CMO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

Jane Moran was named the first chief information and digital officer for Boston-based Mass General Brigham.

Adrian Moreno was named COO for HCA Houston Healthcare's Tomball (Texas) hospital.

Louis Roe was named the permanent president and CEO of Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway, W.Va., and Summersville (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center.

Stephanie Schwartz was named the permanent president of Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J.

Theresa Trivette, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing executive for Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System.

Angelique "Angie" Vincent-Hamacher was appointed chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority Board of Commissioners, which oversees Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health.

Elizabeth Wise, MSN, was appointed president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air.