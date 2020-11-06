23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Oct. 30:

1. Bob Allen was named CFO of Pipeline Health, a hospital owner and operator based in Los Angeles.

2. Sheldon Barr, MSN, was named CEO of South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla.

3. Eva Benedict is retiring as president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

4. Andrew Bindman, MD, was tapped as executive vice president and CMO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

5. Wendy Carver, PhD, was named chief compliance officer of Southwestern Health Resources, the clinically integrated network of Dallas-based UT Southwestern and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.

6. Jeffery Coakley was named president and CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y.

7. Peggy Duggan, MD, was named executive vice president and CMO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

8. Serpil Erzurum, MD, was named chief research and academic officer at Cleveland Clinic.

9. Patrick Facteau is retiring as CFO of Massena (N.Y.) Hospital.

10. Terry Fletchall is retiring as president and CEO of Santiam Hospital in Stayton, Ore., according to a news release published by The Lund Report.

11. John Gallagher is stepping down as CEO of Astria Health.

12. Danielle Guffrey, MD, was selected as medical director of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Dublin (Ohio), scheduled to open in 2021.

13. Steve Handy is resigning as CEO of Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, effective Dec. 31.

14. Paul Hayes, RN, is retiring as CEO of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

15. Reginald Knight, MD, was named senior vice president and chief physician executive of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

16. Donald Malone Jr., MD, was named president of Cleveland Clinic Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers.

17. Kim Menzel was tapped as the top executive for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's Roseville service area, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

18. Mark Prunoske was selected as CFO of Dansville, N.Y.-based UR Medicine | Noyes Health, according to The Daily News.

19. Adrian "Eric" Ramos, MD, was selected as CMO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Northern California Group.

20. Beri Ridgeway, MD, was appointed chief of staff of Cleveland Clinic.

21. Denise Robinson, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nurse executive of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network.

22. Charles Williams was named president of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, Texas, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

23. Daniel Wolcott was named president of Kern County care delivery at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

