Astria Health CEO to leave role

John Gallagher is stepping down as CEO of Astria Health, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

Mr. Gallagher talked with the board of directors in October about leaving the role so he could be with family members who are experiencing significant health issues, he told the publication Nov. 3. He will still serve in a consulting capacity as the Sunnyside, Wash.-based health system continues reorganizing after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.

Astria Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019, citing issues with its revenue cycle vendor, and has been going through the bankruptcy reorganization process. Most recently, a bankruptcy judge on Oct. 21 approved the $20 million sale of Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima, Wash., and a neighboring medical office building to a local investment group, Yakima MOBIC.

Astria Health aims to emerge from bankruptcy by year's end, according to the Herald-Republic.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gallagher told the publication he intends as a consultant to provide a smooth transition process during the final stages of bankruptcy protection.

Brian Gibbons, president of Astria Sunnyside Hospital,will serve as interim president and CEO of Astria Health while continuing to lead Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

