Adventist Health names president of Kern County services

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has selected Daniel Wolcott as president of Adventist Health Kern County care delivery, effective Dec. 1.

In his new role, Mr. Wolcott will lead Adventist Health Kern County hospitals in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Delano, Adventist Health said in an Oct. 29 news release.

Mr. Wolcott became president of Lodi Memorial in August 2015, and on Jan. 1 he also took over as president of Dameron Hospital, which is managed by Adventist Health.

Terri Day, interim president of Dameron Hospital, also will serve as interim president of Lodi Memorial.

