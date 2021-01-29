22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Jan. 22:

1. Dale Alward resigned as CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

2. Andy Cochrane has been named chief hospital officer of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health Hospital and Maple Grove (Minn.) Hospital.

3. Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, was chosen as the Connelly Foundation chief nurse executive officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

4. Patrick Gandy was named system president and CEO of Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General, news station KADN reported.

5. Jevon Gibson was named CEO of the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, owner of Grady Health System, in Atlanta.

6. Drew Grossman was chosen as CEO of Baptist Health South Florida's Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Fla., and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla.

7. Kathleen Healy-Collier was tapped as market president for the Acadiana region of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

8. Nicole Hendricks was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbia (S.C.).

9. Jake Henry Jr. is retiring as president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

10. Michael Holmes was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital.

11. Mark Laret is retiring as president and CEO of UCSF Health in San Francisco.

12. Joanne Marqusee was named executive vice president and chief integration officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce.

13. Finny Mathew resigned as chief hospital executive of Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Okla.

14. Andrew Mueller, MD, resigned as president and CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health.

15. Simon Ratliff was named CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, W.Va.

16. Amanda (Mandy) Richards, MSN, RN, was chosen as executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

17. Steve Roach was named president of Leominster, Mass.-based UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

18. David Rogers, MD, was named chief of staff at Dignity Health-Glendale (Calif.) Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

19. Brian Roland, CEO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, submitted his resignation.

20. Christopher Stipe was named president and CEO of the McPherson (Kan.) Hospital.

21. Marion Willimon, CFO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, was named interim CEO, according to the Gainesville Daily Register.

22. Tom Wright was named executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.).

