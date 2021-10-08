19 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves were shared with or reported by Becker's on or after Oct. 1:

Michelle Adamolekun has been appointed chief people and culture officer at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

Jeff Alter formally began his tenure as CEO of Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health.

Keisha Bickham was appointed COO at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, part of HCA Healthcare's West Florida hospital system.

Steve Davis, MD, was promoted to CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Jerel Humphrey was appointed interim CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Peggy Kirk was named president and CEO of Chicago-based Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Steve Mackin has been appointed president and CEO of Mercy health system.

Joseph Maslak, MD, was appointed CMO of Inverness, Fla.-based Citrus Memorial Hospital.

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare.

Nancy Paridy was named president and chief administrative officer of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Kash Patel was named executive vice president and chief information and digital engagement officer for New Jersey-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Natalie Ransom was named division chief nursing executive of HCA East Florida.

Marty Sargeant was named the permanent CEO of Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles.

Heather Schimmers, RN, was selected as Gundersen Health System's new COO and chief nursing officer.

Hollie Seeley was promoted to the role of president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Colo.

Paul Sierzenski, MD, was appointed senior vice president and CMO of acute care services at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

Tonja Thigpen, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital South.

Keith Waters was appointed CFO and vice president of finance for St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y.

Ross Zafonte, DO, was appointed president of Boston-based Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.