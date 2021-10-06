Mercy announces new CEO to succeed Lynn Britton

Steve Mackin has been appointed president and CEO of Mercy health system. His role will become effective on April 1, 2022.

Mr. Mackin will succeed Lynn Britton, who has led the Cincinnati-based organization for the past 13 years, an Oct. 6 news release said.

Mr. Mackin joined Mercy in March 2017 and has served as executive vice president, president of Mercy's east region, president of Mercy Hospital St. Louis and senior executive for business line development, according to his biography on the organization's website. Before joining Mercy, he held various leadership positions throughout his 20-year tenure at Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Ms. Britton led the health system through the loss of its Joplin hospital in 2011 to an EF5 tornado and the subsequent rebuilding of a new hospital. She also opened the world's first virtual care center, oversaw the implementation of the system's supply chain operation and integrated electronic health record, the news release said.

She will become the executive chair of Mercy's board of directors on April 1.