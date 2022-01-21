17 recent hospital and health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported since Jan. 14:

Gena Bravo, MSN, has been appointed president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Latonya Brown has been promoted to the role of CFO for UNC Hospitals.

Richard Chesnos will retire from his role as senior vice president and CFO of Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health.



Ryan DeWeese will return to Spotsylvania (Va.) Regional Medical Center as CEO.



Nate Ford, MSN, was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Parkersburg (W.Va.).

Craig Goguen, who has served as CEO of Houston-based Emerus for the last five years, has been appointed executive chair.

Suresh Gunasekaran has been appointed president and CEO of UCSF Health.

Diane Hupp, DNP, MSN, has been appointed president of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.



Randy Jernejcic, MD, has been named CEO of Pittsburgh-based UPMC's first hospital in China.



Christopher Lane has been appointed president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.



Victor Le Gloahec was appointed COO for Doctors Hospital of Laredo (Texas).



Jay Prosser, DNP, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer for Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass.

Vic Schmerbeck has been named CEO of Emerus.

Paul Smith became COO of Saint Vincent Hospital and Tenet Healthcare's Massachusetts market.



Joel Vengco has been appointed chief information and digital officer for Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.



Lisa Wine was named CFO of Goshen (Ind.) Health.

Robin Wittenstein will retire as CEO of Denver Health in August.



