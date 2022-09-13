17 hospital CEOs exiting their roles

More than 70 hospital CEOs left their roles in the first seven months of this year, and more than a dozen others have announced plans to step down or retire since August.

Here are 17 hospital and health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:

1. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities.

2. Brian Springate, BSN, RN, resigned as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health in September after accepting a new position in Hazard, Ky.

3. Warner Thomas is leaving his position as president and CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health to serve as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health.

4. Scott Bruce, president and CEO of Amsterdam, N.Y.-based St. Mary's Healthcare, plans to retire by the end of 2022.

5. Brett Antczak resigned as CEO of Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health in August. He had served as CEO since November 2020.

6. Larry Cohen retired as CEO of Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinics in Ilwaco, Wash.

7. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.

8. Terry Odom, BSN, Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare's CEO, will retire in the first quarter of 2023.

9. Florence Spyrow, MSN, stepped down in August as president and CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

10. Keith Gnagey was removed from his position as CEO of Driggs, Idaho-based Teton Valley Health in September.

11. Alan Larson, Sovah Health CEO and market president, will retire at the end of 2022. Sovah Health includes hospital campuses in Danville, Va., and Martinsville, Va.

12. Randy Tobler, MD, is no longer serving as CEO of Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital. The hospital's board named a new CEO in August.

13. James Davis, president and CEO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) and Thomson, Ga.-based Piedmont McDuffie, announced his retirement on Aug. 3.

14. Karen Barber, RN, is retiring as CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. Ms. Barber will remain at the helm through Nov. 11.

15. Wright Lassiter III left his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1.

16. Roger Seaver, longtime president and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., will retire in 2023.

17. Brian Erling, MD, is no longer CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. Centura confirmed the news on Aug. 10 but declined to provide details about the circumstances surrounding Dr. Erling's departure.



















